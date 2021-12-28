Japan telecom giant NTT to check suppliers for human rights abuses

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. will launch an inspection into its major suppliers for human rights violations from fiscal 2022 to root out unethical practices from its supply chains, company sources said Tuesday. The Japanese telecom giant is planning to visit between 40 and 50 major suppliers a year in Japan and abroad to check whether they are engaged in such practices, including forced and child labor, the sources said. The parent of group companies like NTT Docomo Inc. and NTT Data Corp. will consider tough consequences, such as terminating business deals, depending on the outcome of...