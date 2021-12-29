U.S. reports record high daily COVID-19 cases of over 440,000

Newsfrom Japan

The United States has logged an all-time high of over 440,000 daily coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant circulates in the holiday season, data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed Tuesday. But CDC data also suggests that Omicron had not been sweeping the country as much as expected earlier, with the estimated proportion of new cases accounted for by the highly transmissible strain in the week through Dec. 18 sharply revised downward to 23 percent from 73 percent. This means the Delta variant, which triggered a surge in cases in the summer, was still the dominant varian...