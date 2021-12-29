Tokyo stocks open flat after Nikkei hits 1-month high previous day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened nearly flat Wednesday as buying on higher U.S. shares was offset by investors locking in gains after the benchmark Nikkei rose to a one-month high the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 6.80 points, or 0.02 percent, from Tuesday to 29,062.36. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 0.84 point, or 0.04 percent, at 2,005.86. Decliners were led by rubber product and mining issues, while gainers were led by marine transportation and land transportation stocks. At 9 a.m., the do...