Soccer: Singapore manager Yoshida quits to see family in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore national team manager Tatsuma Yoshida is leaving his role at the end of the year to spend time with his family back home in Japan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Football Association of Singapore said Monday. The 47-year-old managed Kashiwa Reysol, Albirex Niigata and Ventforet Kofu in the J-League first division before taking charge of Singapore in June 2019. They went out in the second round of the Asian qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup after finishing fourth out of five teams in Group D, won by Saudi Arabia. "This was not an easy decision for me to arrive at and a part of m...