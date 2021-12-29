Tokyo stocks slip after Nikkei hits 1-month high previous day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell on Wednesday morning as investors locked in gains after the benchmark Nikkei rose to a one-month high the previous day, with losses in other Asian markets also dragging down their sentiment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 259.30 points, or 0.89 percent, from Tuesday to 28,809.86. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 10.15 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,994.87. Decliners were led by rubber product, glass and ceramics product, and electric appliance issues.