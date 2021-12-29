Tokyo stocks down on profit-taking after Nikkei hits 1-month high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday as investors locked in profits on technology and other issues after the benchmark Nikkei rose to a one-month high the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 162.28 points, or 0.56 percent, from Tuesday at 28,906.88. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.03 points, or 0.3 percent, lower at 1,998.99. Decliners were led by rubber product, food, and electric appliance issues.