China complains to U.N. of "close encounters" with SpaceX satellites

Newsfrom Japan

China has complained to the United Nations that satellites from SpaceX, a U.S. space firm founded by Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, had "close encounters" with its space station, urging Washington to respect the international order of outer space. Tesla, a U.S. electric vehicle maker, has been trying to boost its business in China with a population of 1.4 billion. Following the Chinese claim, Musk and his companies have come under a barrage of criticism on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. "Outer space is not an extra-legal land," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters on...