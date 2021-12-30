Soccer: 54-year-old Miura set to play for 4th-tier club Suzuka

Newsfrom Japan

Fifty-four-year-old former Japan international forward Kazuyoshi Miura has reached an agreement in principle to play next season for Suzuka Point Getters, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday. Suzuka are managed by Miura's older brother, 56-year-old Yasutoshi, who is also the general manager. Suzuka play in the Japan Football League, one tier below the pro soccer's J-League third division. The younger Miura's current club, Yokohama FC, expressed interest in keeping him next season when the team will compete in the second-tier J2. Miura, popularly known in Japan as "King...