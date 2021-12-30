Tokyo stocks open lower on concerns over rising COVID cases in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower in the final trading session of the year on Thursday on concerns that coronavirus infections in Japan may increase during the New Year holiday season and hurt the economy. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 260.48 points, or 0.90 percent, from Wednesday to 28,646.40. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 14.76 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,984.23. Decliners were led by air transportation, land transportation and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.95-96...