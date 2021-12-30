Tokyo stocks flat in morning on COVID concerns, bargain hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were flat Thursday morning in the final trading session of the year, as selling on concerns over increasing coronavirus infections in Japan was offset by investors buying on dips. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 20.79 points, or 0.07 percent, from Wednesday to 28,886.09. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 1.06 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,000.05. Decliners were led by air transportation and land transportation issues, while rubber product and machinery issues headed gainers.