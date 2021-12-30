McDonald's Japan to put large-size fries back on menu on Friday

Newsfrom Japan

McDonald's Co. (Japan) will put medium- and large-size french fries back on the menu as planned on Friday after their sales were suspended for a week due to a potato shortage. "(The suspension) caused a great deal of trouble to our customers," McDonald's said Thursday in a statement. "We will continue to cooperate with importers and suppliers to ensure stable procurement." Sales will resume from 10:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the burger chain, which was forced to offer fries only in small sizes as potato imports from North America were delayed due to flooding near a Vancouver port and a wo...