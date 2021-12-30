FOCUS: Profit recovery from pandemic to keep Tokyo stocks on uptrend in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo stock market is expected to maintain its upward momentum into 2022, as a continued rebound in corporate earnings will likely offset lingering concerns over global inflation along with expectations of improvement in the pandemic situation. Market analysts forecast the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average to rise to as high as 34,000, a level not seen since March 1990 and an 18 percent rise from the closing level on the final trading day of 2021 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The downside is expected to hold firm around 26,000. The Nikkei index advanced 4.9 percent in 2021 to end at ...