URGENT: S. Korea court orders sale of confiscated Nippon Steel assets

Politics Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
A South Korean court on Thursday ordered the sale of confiscated assets of Nippon Steel Corp. to compensate plaintiffs in a wartime forced labor lawsuit, in the second court decision of its kind. The order against the company, formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., was issued by a district court branch in the southeastern city of Daegu, and follows one issued in September in another case involving Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society Asia