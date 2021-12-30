URGENT: S. Korea court orders sale of confiscated Nippon Steel assets

Newsfrom Japan

A South Korean court on Thursday ordered the sale of confiscated assets of Nippon Steel Corp. to compensate plaintiffs in a wartime forced labor lawsuit, in the second court decision of its kind. The order against the company, formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., was issued by a district court branch in the southeastern city of Daegu, and follows one issued in September in another case involving Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.