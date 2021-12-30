Soccer: Urawa Reds sign former Sweden winger Karlsson

Newsfrom Japan

J-League first-division side Urawa Reds announced the signing Thursday of former Sweden winger David Moberg Karlsson from Czech club Sparta Prague. The 27-year-old Karlsson has three senior caps and one goal for his country. He won the Czech Cup last year with Sparta Prague, which he joined from Swedish outfit Norrkoping the previous season. Described by Reds as a "speedy" midfielder who "beats defenders with his dribble," Karlsson joins an Urawa side undergoing generational change under Spanish manager Ricardo Rodriguez. Reds have parted ways with a number of longtime veterans since finishing...