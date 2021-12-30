Kishida urges extra precautions for COVID as Japan enters holiday

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday called on the public to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as people start traveling across Japan for the year-end and New Year's holiday period. "As the community spread of the Omicron variant (of the virus) has been confirmed, I have to ask you to be more cautious than usual to prevent a resurgence of infections," Kishida said in a video posted on the Twitter account of the Prime Minister's Office. He asked people to consider cautiously whether to return to their hometowns during the period. In case of traveling, he called...