Baseball: Japan's pro women's league closes down

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Women's Baseball League announced Thursday it was suspending operations indefinitely from December, stating on its website that it had fulfilled its role of invigorating women's baseball. The league, a pillar of Japan's six-time defending world champion national women's team, was founded in 2009 with an eye toward increasing the number of players and quality of women's baseball in Japan. The league began playing with two teams in Hyogo and Kyoto prefectures the following year. A statement on the league's official website cited the increase in women's baseball players from elementary ...