Main events scheduled for Jan. 3-9

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Jan. 3-9: Jan. 3 (Mon) -- No major events. Jan. 4 (Tues) -- 1st working day of 2022 at most companies, gov't offices. -- 1st trading session of 2022 at Tokyo Stock Exchange. Jan. 5 (Wed) -- Cabinet Office to release consumer sentiment data for December. -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release domestic auto sales for December. Jan. 6 (Thurs) -- No major events. Jan. 7 (Fri) -- No major events. Jan. 8 (Sat) -- No major events. Jan. 9 (Sun) -- No major events.