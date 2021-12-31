FOCUS: RCEP's fruits come with challenge of keeping China in check

Newsfrom Japan

With the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement taking effect Saturday, Japan and other member nations expect to revitalize the pandemic-hit economy through free trade in the economic bloc, regarded as the world's largest, covering about a third of the global economy. An outlook on its impact on Japan's economy is particularly rosy, some analysis suggested. At the same time, however, Japan will face difficulties keeping China's growing influence in the region in check, while its ally, the United States, remains at odds with China over human rights and other issues. "Japan would ...