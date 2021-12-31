Mizuho hit by system failure despite pledge to improve operations

Newsfrom Japan

Mizuho Bank said Friday it has failed to process some 300 money transfer requests following a temporary system failure the previous day that was its ninth this year. The trouble occurred despite the bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc., having pledged to prevent similar failures after Japan's financial authorities ordered it to improve operations in November. Customers were unable to make money transfers between banks through Mizuho's internet banking and automated teller machines for about an hour starting around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The bank said it had received about 2,700 transact...