Baseball: More laurels for Ohtani as "Athlete of the Year"

Newsfrom Japan

Tributes continued to pour in for Shohei Ohtani on Thursday, when American website Sporting News named the Los Angeles Angels two-way star its "Athlete of the Year." Ohtani hit 46 home runs while being one of Major League Baseball's better pitchers. The honor comes after the Associated Press named him "Male Athlete of the Year" on Wednesday, and Sporting News declaring Ohtani's 2021 the greatest individual season in sports history the week before. "What the norm-slaying, jaw-dropping, quasi-superhero unanimous AL MVP did this year for the Angels, and for baseball at large, was so amazing that ...