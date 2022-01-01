Japan PM Kishida vows focus on COVID-19 response, new capitalism

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday vowed to continue to take all necessary measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 while accelerating his push to create a "new capitalism." In his New Year's address, Kishida also said he would step up summit diplomacy in 2022 and that constitutional reform would be a "major theme" of the year. "I will further enhance prevention, testing and early treatment and reduce the risk that the novel coronavirus poses to society," Kishida said. The government is seeking to speed up the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots with the community spread o...