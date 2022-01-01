Japan business leaders voice resolve to tackle key growth challenges

Newsfrom Japan

The leaders of Japan's major business organizations on Saturday expressed their resolve to address pressing challenges facing the country to support growth in 2022, ranging from digitalization and decarbonization to regional revitalization and deregulation. "We will aim to establish a sustainable capitalism with determination that we, companies, need to take on the role of promoting growth and distribution," Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation also known as Keidanren, said in his New Year's address. His remarks are in line with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's focus on a "...