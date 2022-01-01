Soccer: J-League trio Maeda, Hatate, Ideguchi join Celtic

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Scottish Premier League heavyweights Celtic announced the signing Friday of J-League players Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi in a blockbuster January transfer window move. The Japanese trio will join Samurai Blue attacker Kyogo Furuhashi at the Glasgow club, which is managed by former Yokohama F Marinos and Australian national team boss Ange Postecoglou. Kawasaki Frontale utility Hatate and Gamba Osaka midfielder Ideguchi will make full transfers on four-and-a-half-year contracts, while Yokohama F Marinos striker Maeda is on loan through June 2022, after which he is expected to in...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer