Soccer: J-League trio Maeda, Hatate, Ideguchi join Celtic

Scottish Premier League heavyweights Celtic announced the signing Friday of J-League players Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi in a blockbuster January transfer window move. The Japanese trio will join Samurai Blue attacker Kyogo Furuhashi at the Glasgow club, which is managed by former Yokohama F Marinos and Australian national team boss Ange Postecoglou. Kawasaki Frontale utility Hatate and Gamba Osaka midfielder Ideguchi will make full transfers on four-and-a-half-year contracts, while Yokohama F Marinos striker Maeda is on loan through June 2022, after which he is expected to in...