Japan research body, Mitsubishi to collaborate on U.S. fast reactor

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Atomic Energy Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with a U.S. venture firm to provide technical support for its fast reactor development project, sources close to the matter said Saturday. The agency, which has a history of operating sodium-cooled fast reactors such as the Monju prototype fast-breeder reactor in central Japan's Fukui Prefecture and the Joyo experimental fast reactor in Ibaraki Prefecture, is considering providing operational data and designs to TerraPower, a company co-founded by Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gat...