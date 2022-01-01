Over 220 flights canceled in Hokkaido due to heavy snow

Newsfrom Japan

Over 220 flights connecting Hokkaido to other parts of Japan were canceled Saturday after the country's northernmost main island was hit by another day of heavy snow. The cancellations at New Chitose airport, the region's main air gateway, were equivalent to 60 percent of flights arriving or departing at the airport in a day, according to its operator. Runways were closed for around three hours after noon for snow removal, causing three flights from Narita airport near Tokyo to turn back, according to the flights' operators Jetstar Japan Co. and Peach Aviation Ltd. Around 130 trains, including...