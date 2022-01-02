Soccer: 54-year-old Miura closing in on move to 4th-tier Suzuka

Newsfrom Japan

Kazuyoshi Miura, the oldest active player in Japanese professional soccer at 54, on Sunday confirmed reports that he will join a fourth-tier club managed by his older brother in his 37th professional season. "We have almost 100 percent agreed (on a contract). I think what the media have said will happen," Miura told reporters in Shizuoka, where he took part in a New Year's event for a local club with his brother Yasutoshi. Yasutoshi Miura, 56, is also the general manager of the Suzuka Point Getters in the Japan Football League, positioned below the three divisions of the J-League. In 2021, the...