84% of firms in Japan see economic growth in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

About 84 percent of major companies in Japan expect the country's economy to grow in 2022, driven by recovering personal consumption amid hopes that the coronavirus pandemic will subside, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday. In the survey of 106 companies, including Toyota Motor Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp., 13 firms predicted the economy will be flat as people remain cautious about the pandemic. But none of the firms said it will contract. Of the surveyed companies, 84 expect growth to be moderate in the year ahead, while five see a more solid expansion. With multiple answers allowed, 91 perc...