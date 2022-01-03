Travelers returning from New Year holidays crowd roads, airports

Newsfrom Japan

Travelers returning from New Year holidays crowded expressways and airports across Japan Monday as a decline in coronavirus infections toward the end of last year and progress in vaccinating the public unlocked pent-up travel demand. According to All Nippon Airways Co., the number of seats reserved on domestic flights between Dec. 25 and Jan. 4 totaled 1.14 million, up about 50 percent from the same period a year ago. A traffic jam on the Tomei Expressway linking Tokyo and central Japan cities stretched over 50 kilometers at one point, with backups of more than 10 km seen on other expressways ...