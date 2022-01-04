Apple becomes 1st U.S. firm with $3 trillion market value

Newsfrom Japan

Apple Inc. became the first U.S. company with a market value topping $3 trillion on Monday, aided by robust sales of iPhones and laptop products amid solid demand for remote learning and telework devices due to the coronavirus pandemic. Crossing the milestone means that Apple's market value has tripled since August 2018 when it hit $1 trillion. It went on to surpass the $2 trillion mark in August 2020. The IT giant's current market value is roughly 10 times that of Toyota Motor Corp., the largest among Japanese companies, and equivalent to nearly half the combined market value of all the compa...