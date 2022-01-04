Tokyo stocks start 2022 higher on Wall St. gains, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, the first trading day of 2022, lifted by overnight record highs on Wall Street and a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar boosting export-related shares. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 209.73 points, or 0.73 percent, from Thursday to 29,001.44. Japanese financial markets were closed Friday and Monday due to the year-end and New Year's holidays. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 16.08 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,008.41. Gainers were led by marine transportation, ...