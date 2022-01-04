Over 80% of firms in top section to remain in Tokyo bourse shake-up

Newsfrom Japan

Over 80 percent of 2,184 listed firms on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange will remain in the highest trading tier in a reorganization plan to be implemented April 4, according to recent data from a research institute. Bourse operator Japan Exchange Group Inc., known as JPX, is attempting to improve market availability and lure foreign investment through the new scheme, which will see its current four trading sections restructured into three -- the "Prime," "Standard" and "Growth" sections. The final list will be announced on Jan. 11. The Prime section, equivalent to the current Fi...