Chubu Electric to invest 400 bil. yen overseas for emissions cut

Newsfrom Japan

Chubu Electric Power Co., a major Japanese utility based in central Japan, will invest up to 400 billion yen ($3.5 billion) overseas by fiscal 2030 to accelerate efforts to cut its carbon emissions, according to President Kingo Hayashi. Of the total amount, the company is ready to spend about 250 billion yen for acquisitions of and investments in renewable energy businesses abroad, while it will set aside around 100 billion yen for technologies related to such energy sources as hydrogen and ammonia, which produce no carbon dioxide when burnt. The utility is also ready to invest about 50 billio...