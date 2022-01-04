Tokyo stocks higher in morning on record Wall St., weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning, the first trading day of 2022, as sentiment was lifted after Wall Street logged record highs overnight, while a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar supported export-oriented issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 396.45 points, or 1.38 percent, from Thursday to 29,188.16. Japanese financial markets were closed Friday and Monday due to the year-end and New Year's holidays. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 25.37 points, or 1.27 percent, at 2,017.70. Every industry category gained ground, excep...