The U.S. dollar climbed into the upper 115 yen range on Tuesday, its highest level since January 2017. The dollar was trading at about 115.70 yen at around 12:40 p.m. in Tokyo after fetching 115.28-38 yen in New York at 5 p.m. Monday. The dollar advanced following a rise in U.S. Treasury yields overnight and as investors unloaded the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, following a sharp gain in Japanese stocks Tuesday, dealers said.