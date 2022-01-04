Dollar hits 5-year high in upper 115 yen level, Tokyo stocks surge

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar climbed into the upper 115 yen range on Tuesday in Tokyo, its highest level since January 2017, as dollar buying was fueled by increased risk appetite following a surge in Tokyo stocks. The dollar was trading at about 115.80 yen at around 1:50 p.m. in Tokyo after fetching 115.28-38 yen in New York at 5 p.m. Monday. Tokyo markets were closed Friday and Monday for year-end and New Year holidays. At 2 p.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 531.59 points, or 1.85 percent, from Thursday to 29,323.30. In addition to rising stocks, the dollar advanced against the yen on growi...