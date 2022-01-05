Nikkei opens flat on record-high Dow, COVID-19 surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index opened nearly flat Wednesday as an overnight record high on the U.S. Dow Jones index was offset by worries over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Japan. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 8.80 points, or 0.03 percent, from Tuesday to 29,292.99. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 7.79 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,038.01. Decliners were led by precision instrument and pharmaceutical issues, while transportation equipment and insurance issues led gainers. At 9 a.m., the dollar fe...