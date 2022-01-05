U.S. signals displeasure as Tesla opens showroom in China's Xinjiang

Newsfrom Japan

The White House on Tuesday called on companies to join the U.S. government in countering Beijing's alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, after electric car maker Tesla Inc. was found to have opened a showroom in the region in China. "I can't speak to the specific situation of one company, but as a general matter, we believe the private sector should oppose the PRC's human rights abuses and genocide in Xinjiang," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told a press conference, referring to the acronym for China's official name, the People's Republic of China. Her remarks came as the administration of Pres...