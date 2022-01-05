Basketball: Raptors' Watanabe enters NBA's COVID-19 protocol

Newsfrom Japan

Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe has been placed in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocol before the game against the San Antonio Spurs, the NBA team said Tuesday. Watanabe and Svi Mykhailiuk have become the latest players to enter protocols, and the pair will out of action for at least the next five days. The Raptors have been dealing with a significant number of coronavirus cases over the past weeks. Watanabe signed his first standard NBA contract this season, his fourth season as a pro, after spending his entire North American professional career on a two-way deal, initially...