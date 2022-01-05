Baseball: Ex-Yankees prospect Katoh invited to Jays' spring training

Newsfrom Japan

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed infielder Gosuke Katoh to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training, the team announced Tuesday. The 27-year-old Japanese hit .306 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs in 114 games with the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, during the 2021 season. He became a minor league free agent at the end of the season. Katoh, the New York Yankees' second-round draft pick in 2013, has yet to make his MLB debut. With an invite to training camp, there is no guarantee that the utility man will actually make his way onto the Blue ...