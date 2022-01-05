Tokyo stocks higher on record-high Dow, capped by COVID woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning as an overnight record high on the U.S. Dow Jones index buoyed sentiment, although gains were capped by worries over a COVID-19 resurgence in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 11.43 points, or 0.04 percent, from Tuesday to 29,313.22. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.07 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,038.29. Gainers were led by insurance, mining and transportation equipment issues.