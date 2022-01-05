Tokyo stocks end higher on weak yen, capped by COVID-19 worries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Wednesday as gains made with buying in export-oriented shares on the weakening yen were capped by growing concerns over a COVID-19 resurgence in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 30.37 points, or 0.10 percent, from Tuesday at 29,332.16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 9.05 points, or 0.45 percent, higher at 2,039.27. Gainers were led by insurance, nonferrous metal and transportation equipment issues.