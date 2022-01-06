Tokyo stocks open lower on worries over Fed rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, after the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December policy meeting fueled caution over sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 273.71 points, or 0.93 percent, from Wednesday to 29,058.45. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 14.42 points, or 0.71 percent, at 2,024.85. Decliners were led by air transportation, service and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 11...