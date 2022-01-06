Tokyo stocks plunge in morning on worries over Fed tightening policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Thursday morning, with the Nikkei index dropping 2 percent, after the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December policy meeting fueled worries that monetary policy could be tightened sooner than expected. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 610.67 points, or 2.08 percent, from Wednesday to 28,721.49. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 28.34 points, or 1.39 percent, to 2,010.93. Decliners were led by precision instrument, electronic appliance and service issues.