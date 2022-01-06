URGENT: Nikkei plunges nearly 3%, sharpest drop in over 6 months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Thursday, with the benchmark Nikkei plunging nearly 3 percent to log its biggest drop since June 21, after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting fueled worries that U.S. monetary policy could be tightened sooner than expected. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 844.29 points, or 2.88 percent, from Wednesday at 28,487.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 42.26 points, or 2.07 percent, lower at 1,997.01. Decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and ser...