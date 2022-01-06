Tennis: Returning Osaka reaches q'finals at Melbourne Summer Set 1

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Naomi Osaka reached the women's singles quarterfinals at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 on Thursday, easing past Maryna Zanevska of Belgium 6-1, 6-1 at her comeback tournament since playing in the U.S. Open in September. Top seed Osaka, ranked 13th in the world, did not give her 82nd-ranked opponent a single chance to break in her second match at a warm-up event for the Australian Open, to be played also at Melbourne Park on Jan. 17-30. The four-time Grand Slam champion represented Japan at the Tokyo Games last summer but lost in the third round, and also exited the U.S. Open at the same s...