Indonesia revokes over 2,000 mining, other business permits

Newsfrom Japan

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Thursday the government has revoked more than 2,000 mining, plantation, and forest-use permits as companies holding the permits failed to meet obligations. The revocation aims to improve the transparency of the business permit system and better manage natural resources following a coal export ban announced Saturday to secure power supplies in Indonesia, the world's biggest coal exporter. The revoked permits included 2,078 held by coal and mineral companies, as well as hundreds in the forestry and plantation sectors. "We must uphold the Constitution's manda...