Japan to impose COVID quasi-emergency on 3 areas hosting U.S. bases

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to place three Japanese prefectures under a quasi-state of emergency on Friday after surges in COVID-19 cases that local governors say are attributable to the spread of the Omicron strain at U.S. military bases. The quasi-emergency declarations for Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima are expected to be effective from Sunday to Jan. 31, allowing local governments to bolster anti-coronavirus measures and request dining establishments to shorten their business hours as health experts warn of a sixth wave in Japan of the COVID-19 pandemic. The central government wi...