Tokyo stocks open higher on bargain hunting after sharp fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday as investors bought on dips after the benchmark Nikkei index fell nearly 3 percent the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 312.48 points, or 1.10 percent, from Thursday to 28,800.35. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 18.53 points, or 0.93 percent, at 2,015.54. Every industry category gained ground, led by mining, bank and oil and coal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 115.85-88 yen compared with 115.80-90 yen in New York and 115.87-89 yen in T...