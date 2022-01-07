Main events scheduled for Jan. 10-16

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Main events scheduled in Japan for Jan. 10-16: Jan. 10 (Mon) -- Coming of Age Day national holiday. Jan. 11 (Tues) -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release December auto sales by model. -- Tokyo Stock Exchange to announce results of new market categories selected by listed companies. Jan. 12 (Wed) -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for November. -- Cabinet Office to release results of monthly "economy watchers" survey for December. -- Ueno Zoological Gardens to show giant panda twins born in June 2020 to public for first time. Jan. 13 (Thurs) --...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News