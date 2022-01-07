Tokyo stocks fall in morning on fears over COVID resurgence in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks erased earlier gains and turned lower Friday morning as sentiment was hurt by growing concern over a COVID-19 resurgence as the Japanese government moves to place some prefectures under a quasi-state of emergency. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 92.63 points, or 0.33 percent, from Thursday to 28,395.24. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 8.09 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,988.92. Decliners were led by electric appliance, service and land transportation issues.